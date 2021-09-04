4-Day Weather Forecast For Capay

CAPAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 101 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.