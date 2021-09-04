Petrolia Weather Forecast
PETROLIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- 1 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
