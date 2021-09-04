San Simeon Daily Weather Forecast
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
