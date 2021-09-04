San Simeon Daily Weather Forecast

SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.