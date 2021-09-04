Effie Weather Forecast

EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



