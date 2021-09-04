Effie Weather Forecast
EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
