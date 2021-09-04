Middle Brook Daily Weather Forecast

MIDDLE BROOK, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.