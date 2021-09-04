4-Day Weather Forecast For Buckland
BUCKLAND, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 46 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Rain and snow likely during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 45 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 44 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of Light Rain
- High 48 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
