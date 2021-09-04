Elida Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
