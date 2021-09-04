Wakita Weather Forecast
WAKITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)
Saturday, September 4
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
