Vaughn, NM

Saturday rain in Vaughn: Ideas to make the most of it

Vaughn Journal
Vaughn Journal
 7 days ago

(VAUGHN, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Vaughn Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vaughn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bmaYqTk00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

