Tilden Weather Forecast

TILDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 101 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



