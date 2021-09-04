Weather Forecast For Jordan Valley
JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 89 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0