Daily Weather Forecast For Everglades City
EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
