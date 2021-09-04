Fort Yukon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT YUKON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Scattered Rain Showers High 61 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 62 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



