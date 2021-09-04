Bieber Weather Forecast
BIEBER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Smoke during the day; while haze then smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 88 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
