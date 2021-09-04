Weather Forecast For Kotlik
KOTLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas Of Fog
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Areas Of Fog
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 48 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Light Rain Likely
- High 51 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
