Severe Weather Threat Unlikely Saturday, But High Winds and Flooding Possible

Effective: 2021-09-11 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bay County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 434 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Panama City. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Tyndall Air Force Base and Dirego Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
