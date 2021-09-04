Murdo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 56 °F 13 to 16 mph wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F 8 to 18 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.