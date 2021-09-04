Murdo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 18 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
