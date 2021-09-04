New Market Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW MARKET, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
