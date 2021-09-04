Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
