4-Day Weather Forecast For La Barge
LA BARGE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 73 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 40 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
