Daily Weather Forecast For Kelliher
KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
