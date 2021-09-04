Weather Forecast For Matador

MATADOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 69 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.