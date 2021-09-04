Weather Forecast For Matador
MATADOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
