Unalakleet Daily Weather Forecast
UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 48 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 43 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 44 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Light Rain Likely
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
