Unalakleet Daily Weather Forecast

UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 48 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain and snow overnight High 43 °F, low 37 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 44 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Light Rain Likely High 48 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



