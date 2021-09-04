Monticello Daily Weather Forecast
MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
