Monticello Daily Weather Forecast

MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



