Daily Weather Forecast For Atlantic
ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
