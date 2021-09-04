Fernwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
