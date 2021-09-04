Weather Forecast For Bath
BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
