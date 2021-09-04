Powers Daily Weather Forecast
POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0