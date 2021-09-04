Saturday set for clouds in Mountain Village - 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, AK.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Mountain Village, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain Village:

Saturday, September 4 Mostly Cloudy High 49 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Chance of Light Rain High 52 °F, low 42 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Chance of Light Rain High 50 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



