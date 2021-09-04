Daily Weather Forecast For Jordan
JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0