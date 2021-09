It’s another game-week for your Miami Hurricanes. This time, they return from the road for the home opener. Coming to the cozy confines of Hard Rock Stadium to combat the Canes are the Appalachian State Mountaineers, a solid group of 5 team looking to score one of the major upsets of the 2021 season. Miami traveled to Boone, NC to face off against AppSt a few years ago, and dominated the day en route to a 45-10 shellacking of the overmatched and out-gunned Mountaineers.