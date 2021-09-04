CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column

By Jim Verhulst
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a strong and unusual warning on Saturday: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.” The agency was warning people to stop taking the horse medication ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. [ Twitter ]

We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections.

FROM THE LEFT

From “The History of Freedom Is a History of Whiteness,” from an interview by Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins in The Nation.

The context, from the author: A conversation with Tyler Stovall about his recent book White Freedom and whether or not the legacy of liberty can break away from racial exclusion and domination.

The excerpt: The paradoxical approach sees freedom and race as opposites. This means that there is nothing about freedom that is inherently racialized. The relationship between freedom and race from this perspective, argues Stovall, is due more to “human inconsistencies and frailties than to any underlying logics.” Stovall challenges the paradoxical view by arguing that there is no contradiction between freedom and race. Instead, he thinks that ideas of freedom in the modern world have been racialized, and that whiteness and white racial identity are intrinsic to the history of modern liberty. Hence Stovall’s notion of white freedom.

From “America Is Spending a Fortune to Help Rich People Retire in Luxury,” by Michael Mechanic in Mother Jones.

The context, from the author: How federal programs conceived for ordinary families became a piggy bank for affluent boomers.

The excerpt: For many working Americans, a Roth IRA is a useful, if not particularly interesting, way to save money for retirement. For tech billionaire Peter Thiel, it was a way to accumulate more than $5 billion. The nonprofit journalism shop ProPublica ran an exposé in June revealing how a small number of extremely wealthy folks had ended up with Roths—federally subsidized retirement accounts meant for middle-class savers—worth tens to hundreds of millions of dollars and up. Thiel did so, the article noted, by “stuffing” his Roth IRA with wildly undervalued “founders shares” of pre-IPO startups—potentially an illegal tactic—and then watching as their values rose exponentially, and completely tax-free.

From “The Ivermectin Boom Is the Inevitable Product of Our Crass Culture Wars,” by Natalie Shure in The New Republic.

The context, from the author: This is the story behind the cynical rise of a scam COVID-19 cure-all.

The excerpt: The dismaying ivermectin craze is a pure product of nihilism — it’s what happens when a political party is so singularly focused on amassing wealth and fortifying the interests of capital by means of gleefully tapping into the fury of its voters to fuel its political success, all while offering them paltry returns for their investment. It’s also what happens when right-wing media figures beckon voters into an alternate reality by doing kayfabe smackdowns of imagined caricatures of lefty college libs who think they’re better than rural simpletons.

FROM THE RIGHT

From “When National Honor Meant Something,” by Rich Lowry in the National Review.

The context, from the author: Honor has always had an enormous influence on human affairs and the conduct of governments — until, evidently, the advent of President Joe Biden in the year 2021. There’s no perspective from which his exit from Afghanistan looks good. But abstracting it from any considerations of honor at least takes some of the sting out of a deeply humiliating episode that would have been considered intolerable throughout most of our nation’s history.

The excerpt: A counterexample that reflects a more traditional American approach is President Teddy Roosevelt’s famous handling of the Perdicaris Affair in 1904, which involved the massive deployment of naval firepower over the kidnapping of one American in a faraway land of which we knew nothing.

From “Conserving Freedom In Times Of Crisis,” by Grace Hemmeke, Jeremy Ward and Ben Luker in the American Conservative.

The context, from the authors: Too many Americans are passive subjects of government expertise, and too many officials mistrust the people they represent.

The excerpt: Not only has state trust in citizens vanished, but citizens have also stopped trusting themselves, and begun to look to those in government not as their representatives but as experts with solutions for every problem. The challenge of Covid is a monumental one. But the paternalistic authoritarianism of our officials and the ready acceptance of a horde of decrees by so many Americans has introduced a new problem — complacency before a continual loss of liberty.

From “The Number of White Americans Is Not ‘Declining’,” by Daniel McGraw in The Bulwark.

The context, from the author: The drop in the “white alone” population for the 2020 Census is an artifact of a new survey method — not an actual decline in the number of white people.

The excerpt: The 2020 Census did something interesting in an attempt to capture a better picture of American demographics: There was the usual box to check that designated what race you were — white, Hispanic, African-American, Asian, etc. — but then there was a second box below that which allowed individuals to indicate if one of their parents or grandparents were different from the box checked above. So you could check that you were “white” on the top box, and then say you had an African-American parent, or grandparent, on the second box. ... In 2010, there were about 223 million Americans who were counted as “white alone.” The number dropped to 204 million for 2020, not because there were actually 19 million fewer white people, but because of the parent/grandparent influence. As you’d expect, the number of “multiracial” respondents went up in 2020, from 9 million to 25 million. None of this is rocket science — it all makes intuitive sense. And yet, when these numbers were released by the Census Bureau, there was something of a collective freak out.

Comments / 0

