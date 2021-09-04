Daily Weather Forecast For Riggins

RIGGINS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 58 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



