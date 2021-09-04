Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Harper, Kingman, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 04:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Harper; Kingman; Labette; Montgomery; Sumner FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through this evening. * Storms with very high rainfall rates will continue today which will likely lead to flooding.