Daily Weather Forecast For Quemado

QUEMADO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



