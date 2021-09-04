CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owyhee, NV

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Owyhee

Posted by 
Owyhee Daily
Owyhee Daily
 7 days ago

(OWYHEE, NV) A sunny Saturday is here for Owyhee, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Owyhee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0bmaVSEx00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Owyhee Daily

Owyhee Daily

Owyhee, NV
3
Followers
141
Post
214
Views
ABOUT

With Owyhee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owyhee, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Mabelvale, ARPosted by
Mabelvale (AR) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Mabelvale — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MABELVALE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mabelvale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Blytheville, ARPosted by
Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Blytheville

(BLYTHEVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blytheville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Vandergrift, PAPosted by
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Vandergrift

(VANDERGRIFT, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vandergrift. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bonaire, GAPosted by
Bonaire (GA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Bonaire — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BONAIRE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bonaire. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy