Weather Forecast For Culbertson

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 29 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 16 mph wind



