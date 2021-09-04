Weather Forecast For Culbertson
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 16 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0