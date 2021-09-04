CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selby is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Selby Post
 7 days ago

(SELBY, SD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Selby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bmaVIev00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Selby Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

