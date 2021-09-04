Weather Forecast For Dodd City
DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
