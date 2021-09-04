4-Day Weather Forecast For Condon

CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze High 84 °F, low 54 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Haze High 85 °F, low 55 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



