Daily Weather Forecast For Escalante

ESCALANTE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.