Hays Weather Forecast
HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
