Tok Weather Forecast
TOK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
