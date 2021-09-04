Tok Weather Forecast

TOK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then areas of fog overnight High 60 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.