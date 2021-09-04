Washington Weather Forecast

WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.