Melcher-Dallas Weather Forecast

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.