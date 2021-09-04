Presque Isle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Chance of drizzle then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
