Franklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
