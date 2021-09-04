Boise City Weather Forecast
BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
