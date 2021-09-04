Boise City Weather Forecast

BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



