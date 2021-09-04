Weather Forecast For Garden Valley
GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 101 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
