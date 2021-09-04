Port Leyden Weather Forecast
PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
